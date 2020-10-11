August 12, 1931 – October 3, 2020 Born in Aitkin, Minnesota, to Anthony and Christine (Fazendin) Schnell. Family later moved to Stillwater, where Betty graduated from high school in 1949. She married Richard Herbert on May 1, 1954. They raised four children in Marine, and enjoyed boating and entertaining. Betty also enjoyed sewing, bridge club, flower gardening and Scrabble. She worked at Marine Elementary School and Stillwater High School. In 1973 Betty began working as a realtor in Stillwater. In 1976 she moved to downtown St. Paul, where she worked for Edina Realty and enjoyed concerts, traveling, and advocating for affordable housing. Betty moved to Boutwells Landing in Stillwater in 2014. She lived there until September 2020, then moved to a Covid facility in Fridley until her death. Survived by children: Peggy (Jim) Krikava, Jim (Teri) Herbert and Carol (Sam) Sanders; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; sisters Dorothy Gerson, Josephine Becker and Jeannine (Craig) Hoffbeck; brother Jerome Schnell; and 25 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; siblings Agnes Burgess, Marguerite Gedatus, Thomas Schnell, Mary McCoy and Raymond Schnell; daughter Dawn Herbert; four nephews. Private family service Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 11:00 A.M. A livestream of Betty's service can be viewed at https://www. facebook.com/StillwaterCatholics/videos/
Because the service is private, please leave condolences on Betty's Tribute Wall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
. 651-439-5511