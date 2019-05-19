Home

World War II Veteran Formerly of Milwaukee Elizabeth A. Strom (Adrian) passed away on May 16, 2019, at the age of 95 at Boutwell's Landing, Oak Park Heights, Minnesota. She is survived by brothers-in-law Gerald Gaudet and John Strom; sons, Dave (Diane), Jim, Craig (Kathy), Blaine (Heidi); grandchildren, Andrew, Samantha, Jennifer (Peter Worrell), and Kirstin as well as many nieces, nephews, and her long time dance partner, Allen. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; son, Jeffery; siblings, Genevieve, Catherine, Bernadette, Frank, Art, John, Paul, William and George. Interment with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
