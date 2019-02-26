|
Age 56, of Foristell, MO Passed Away February 23, 2019 Liz is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Alison (Matt) Jones and Steven Foley; grandchildren, Keiran, McKenna, Kolton, Kennedy, Gianna and Audrey; mother, Nancy Schaffer; siblings, Chris (Marnie), Tim (Tree), Pete (Joyce), Karen (Mike) Smiley, Jane (Dave) Houska, Amy (Jim) Karnic; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by father, Tom Schaffer. A memorial service will be held on Thursday February 28th at 11 am at Crossroads Church, 225 33rd St W #2, Hastings, MN 55033. A gathering will take place 2 hours prior at Crossroads with a luncheon immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice 2076 Saint Anthony Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104 which took great care of Liz in her final days.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019