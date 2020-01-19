Home

Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-3596
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
North Heights Lutheran Church
1700 Hwy. 96 S.
Arden Hills, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
North Heights Lutheran Church
1700 Hwy. 96 S.
Arden Hills, MN
View Map
Age 85 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, January 16, 2020. Elizabeth was born March 1, 1934 in Conde, SD and raised in Luverne, MN, a longtime resident of New Brighton, MN. Left to cherish her memory, husband George, sons Kevin (Jan), Kerry; daughter Holly (Troy); grandchildren, Bradley Pitlick, Amanda (Pitlick) Kuss, Andrew, Conner and Joshua (Carlson); great-grandchildren, Aaron and Caleb Pitlick and Haley and Madison Kuss; sister, Naida Johnson. Preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Myrtle (Anderson) Johnson and sister Dorothy. She will be deeply missed by family and friends who treasured her wit, wisdom, artistry, humor and faith. A Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 23, 11 AM at North Heights Lutheran Church, 1700 Hwy. 96 S., Arden Hills, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to the Phelan McDermid Syndrome Foundation www.pmsf.org Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunsetfuneralservices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
