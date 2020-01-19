|
Age 84 of New Brighton Preceded in death by son, Steven. Survived by loving husband, Thomas; daughter, Cindy (Doug) Wallenstein; sons, Ron (Tammy) Weinke, Dave Weinke; daughter-in-law Susan Weinke; grandchildren, Angela, DJ, Tony, Todd, Jessica, Shayla, Samantha, Stephanie & Dana; also 2 great grandchildren. Elizabeth had a special talent for making holidays special, as well as gardening and cooking. Memorial Service Tuesday 7 PM with a visitation one hour prior at the Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley. Miller Funeral Home Fridley 763-571-1300 www.millerfuneralfridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020