Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Macalester College in the Weyerhauser Hall/Admissions Building
62 Macalester Street
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Macalester College in the Weyerhauser Hall/Admissions Building
62 Macalester Street
Elizabeth Anne "Betsy" LANEGRAN


1967 - 2020
Elizabeth Anne "Betsy" LANEGRAN Obituary
Age 52 Dearly loved Wife, Daughter, Sister, Niece, Aunt, Cousin and Friend Betsy was born February 2, 1967 and passed away surrounded by family January 18, 2020. She was a graduate of Highland Park High School and Hamline University and spent her career guiding many through their special events at St Paul's Landmark Center. She is survived and will be missed by her husband Scott Grubich, her parents David and Karen, siblings Kim (Dan), Erik and Katie (Rich), in-laws Elisabeth, Mark and Sheri Grubich, Jylan (Charlie) Johnson, her adored nieces and nephew Claire and Charlotte Ottemoeller, Jane and Max Brooks, Sarah Grubich and Jessi Lewis, aunts Aunt Gina and Auntie Nancy, Uncle Jim and many loving cousins. Betsy was a reader and a gardener and a lover of nature. She was a knitter who made hundreds of warm hats that she donated to elementary schools. She was a world traveler and especially enjoyed visiting warm climes where she and Scott were scuba divers. She loved whales and angels and dogs, most of all, Ripken her Australian Blue Heeler. Above all, she loved her family and friends. We are in awe of the quiet grace, dignity and determination with which she lived her life with ovarian cancer until she could no longer. She has been an inspiration to all who have been with her on this journey. We will miss her great laugh and wonderful smile. Thank you to her supportive and caring colleagues at Landmark Center, to the doctors and staff at Regions hospital, especially those in the Cancer Center, and to the Pillars Hospice Home where her family was supported and she was treated with such dignity and respect. Thank you to all the friends and neighbors who reached out to Betsy and her family in the past few weeks and to her MOCA friends who have been her "posse" for the last four years. There will be a reception honoring Betsy's life on Saturday, January 25th from 2:00 to 4:00pm at Macalester College in the Weyerhauser Hall/Admissions Building, 62 Macalester Street. We will have a time to share remarks at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers we are asking that memorials be sent to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA), 4604 Chicago Avenue, Mpls., MN 55407, in Betsy's memory or to a . She will be deeply missed by her husband, soulmate and dive partner.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020
