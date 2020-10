Age 73 of Eagan, Minnesota Passed on to the next world Oct. 17, 2020 at Fairview Hospital. Survived by her husband Steve and two boys, Alexander and Bennett, sisters Mary Ekeland (Craig) of Sioux Falls, SD and Judy Bowen of Des Moines, IA, granddaughters Layla and Margaux and nieces Amy and Jane. If you wish to make a tribute to Libby, consider a donation to LifeScape Foundation: https://www.lifescapesd.org 651-767-9333