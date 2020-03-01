|
Age 83, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully Feb. 23, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Hans Ludwig Kleine and Mary Elizabeth Morris; son, Andy; and brother-in-law, Dumont Rush. She will be sadly missed by husband of 63 years, Doyle; children, Sally (John Pilquist) Strong, Patricia (Gary) Christopherson, Stephen (Katya) Strong and Jennifer (John) Norton; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret "Peggy" Rush; other family and friends. Betty was a lifetime volunteer with the Girl Scouts, Church, Courage Center and other organizations. She was an ordained Deacon in the Episcopal Church of Minnesota serving at Holy Apostles Episcopal Church. A celebration of Betty's life will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12:00 P.M. at HOLY APOSTLES EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 2200 Minnehaha Avenue East with visitation 2 hours prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the . 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020