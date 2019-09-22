|
Passed away September 17, 2019 Born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, Betty went to Summit School. She attended the University of Minnesota when she found the love of her life, husband of 66 years, Malcolm Cammack. Together they created a life rooted in family, surrounded by friends and filled with adventure, camaraderie, service and a love for the outdoors. Betty nurtured her family, friends and community as she did her garden; making everyone feel instantly welcome. Whether at their first home in Crocus Hill, or as proprietors of the Commodore Hotel or at the cherished family Farm, Betty was a consummate host. Always a lover of any sport or game that brought friends and family together, from an egg toss to badminton or just a clever game of charades. She generously supported many charities and organizations with her time and talent: St. Paul Academy's PTA, St. Paul Garden Club, Hope Academy, Junior League of St. Paul, St. Paul Children's Hospital… to name just a few. She is preceded in death by her husband Malcolm. Survived by her 6 children and their spouses: Huck & Chrissie Cammack, Richie & Ann Cammack, Elizabeth "Binkie" & Greg Closmore, Deb & Rob Muller, Sally & Jack Miesen and Julie & Brigg Backer as well as her most adored 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the House of Hope Presbyterian Church, St. Paul, MN, on Friday, October 4th at One O'clock in the afternoon. A celebration of Betty's life will continue at the White Bear Yacht Club, Dellwood. MN., from Three O'clock to Five O'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Paul Garden Club Community Fund, enhancing the lives of children and adults in St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019