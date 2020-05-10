Elizabeth "Bette" (Kulhanek) BENNETT
Passed away on May 5th, 2020 at 91 years of age. Preceded in death by husband Edward Kulhanek, grandson Logan Kulhanek, and daughter-in-law Katherine Kulhanek. Survived by husband Philip Bennett; Kulhanek sons, Edward (Margaret), Paul (Lisa), James, David (Karen Cushing), Matthew (Colleen); 13 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. Bette devoted her entire life to family, friends, her Catholic faith, and community. The family will have a full announcement and a date for a celebration of her life when it is advisable to gather.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
