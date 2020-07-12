Age 91 Passed away on May 5, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Edward Kulhanek; grandson, Logan Kulhanek, and daughter-in-law, Katherine Kulhanek. Survived by husband, Philip Bennett; Kulhanek sons, Edward (Margaret), Paul (Lisa), James, David (Karen Cushing), Matthew (Colleen); 13 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. Bette devoted her entire life to family, friends, her Catholic faith, and community. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 14 at the Church of St. Francis de Sales, 650 Palace Ave., St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass.