Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Elizabeth "Betty" BUBB

Elizabeth "Betty" BUBB Obituary
(nee Farrell) Passed peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019. Preceded by her mother, Pearl Farrell, brother, Patrick Farrell, and friend, Arnie Staack. Survived by her children, Deb Krier (Kip), Matt Bubb, Jr. (Jeanne), and Mary Vossen (Jeff); grandchildren Sarah, Nick, John, Stephanie, and Sam, and great-grandson, Charlie. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 749 6TH Ave So. South St. Paul. Family will greet friends 1 hour before service on Friday at the church. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice 2076 Saint Anthony Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104 which took exceptional care of Betty in her final days.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019
