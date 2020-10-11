Age 97 Of Roseville Died peacefully on October 6 in the presence of her loving family. She graduated from Derham Hall H.S. in 1941, attended St. Catherine's University and, later in life, worked briefly for the St. Paul Public Schools. She is preceded in death by: her husband of 66 years, Howard; parents Larry & Blanche Barrett; in-laws William & Marie McGuigan McNulty; brothers-in-law Father William, Bob and Jerry; sister-in-law Mary; son-in-law Jim Panke & granddaughter Amy. She is survived by: her 7 children Michael (Karen), Timothy (Judy Behnke), Kathleen (David Beer), Maureen Panke, Brian (Nancy), Kevin (Terrie) & Molly (Scott Conway); grandchildren Matthew (Cecile), Peter (Eliza), Melissa (Michael Sullivan), Marty, Brendon (Sarah Kraszewski), Grant, Patrick (Megan), Elizabeth (Ryan Lettner), Clare, Anne (Christopher Hart), Caitlin (Nathan Weyenberg), Daniel (Caitlin), Charlie (Nicole), Kyler, Allison (Scott Fleckenstein), Sam & Julia; great grandchildren Jack, Finn, Jocelyn, Calum, Ava, Elayne, Natalie, Rory, Maeve & Beatrix; sisters-in-law Mary Jean, Delores & Jean (Larry Holland) and many extended relatives. Betty was a beloved and devoted matriarch. She led an exemplary life of service, to her family and community. She was an active member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, dedicated volunteer for the Ramsey County Library, and an election poll worker. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis, gardening, music, painting, knitting, and chocolate. Betty and Howard loved to travel, saw much of the world together, and took their children and grandchildren on many memorable trips. Betty's bright smile and generous spirit will be held dear by all those who loved her. She will be missed immensely and toasted often. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Roseville. Please visit the St. Rose of Lima website for the livestream of the Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Her family would like to thank Presbyterian Homes and Optage Hospice for their wonderful support and service to Betty. Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, or donor's choice. 651-631-2727