Age 97 Of Roseville Died peacefully on October 6, 2020 in the presence of her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Roseville. Please visit the St. Rose of Lima website for the livestream of the Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Her family would like to thank Presbyterian Homes and Optage Hospice for their wonderful support and service to Betty. Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, or donor's choice. 651-631-2727