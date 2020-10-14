1/
Elizabeth C. "Betty" McNULTY
Age 97 Of Roseville Died peacefully on October 6, 2020 in the presence of her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Roseville. Please visit the St. Rose of Lima website for the livestream of the Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Her family would like to thank Presbyterian Homes and Optage Hospice for their wonderful support and service to Betty. Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, or donor's choice. 651-631-2727





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
October 13, 2020
Tim, Judy, and the entire McNulty family, we read of Betty’s passing and what an amazing Lady and devoted human being! She raised a great family, and I am sure she impacted many lives. Our heart felt condolences to you all.

Missie and Dan Hickey
Friend
October 11, 2020
My Mother, Catherine Lange, was Betty’s neighbor for 47 years. I had the pleasure of babysitting the seven little McNultys in the 50s. Betty’s passing is a loss for humanity. She was the best!
Midge Lange
Friend
October 11, 2020
Kevin and terrie so sorry for your loss. prayers for you and your family
jim callahan
Friend
