August 20, 1964 - December 23, 2019 Lissie passed away unexpectedly following complications from long-term autoimmune conditions. Lissie is the daughter of Jane and Jim Kaufman, older sister to Susan Kaufman and Paul Kaufman (Amy), aunt to Benjamin and Nicholas Kaufman and Javier and Mac Sullivan. Lissie grew up in Deephaven, MN; attended The Blake School through 10th grade, graduated from The Westover School in CT in 1982; and attended Wheaton College and University of Colorado, graduating from the University of Wisconsin (River Falls), with B.S. in animal science. It was at Music Tech in Minneapolis where she transformed her passion for music into her profession. In 1997 she and her business partner purchased Total Music Services, a women-owned-and-operated equipment rental and backline technical service company. Lissie's first love was dogs – Stella, Cosmo, Ziggy, Moxie, Panda and Haiku were her four-legged children (plus cats Meowface, Gazoo and Uma). She was an active member and generous volunteer with several dog associations including the Aussie Rescue of Minnesota, Minnesota Mixed Breed Club, Minnesota Agility Club, North American Flyball Association, and Twin Cities Obedience Training Club, and she competed with all of her dogs in North American Dog Agility Council and United States Dog Agility Association events. Lissie was also a passionate MN Wild fan, avid birder, talented photographer, dedicated camper, gardener and canner – all interests she pursued with zeal. Her family and many friends will remember her for being generous, stoic, helpful, quick-witted, a straight shooter with a big heart, and truly one-of-a-kind. Services will be held at the Como Park Conservatory's Berglund Wright Room on Friday, January 10th, beginning at 1:30 pm and followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Aussie Rescue of MN.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020