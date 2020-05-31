Age 89, of Roseville Passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. Betty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Family was everything to her. She loved to cook as she often would search for new cookbooks and try different recipes. Baking was one of her favorite pastimes as well, especially around the holidays. She enjoyed sewing, swimming, reading and traveling. The biggest trip of her life came when her eldest daughter decided to adopt a baby girl. The two flew to China where Betty first met her beloved granddaughter. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Harold, and brother Daniel Myers. She is survived by daughters, Nancy, Gail and Karen, granddaughter Charlotte (Preston Wagner), brother Joseph (Heidi) Myers, and several nieces and nephews. Betty will forever remain in our hearts and she will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. A private service for immediate family will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. 651-631-2727