|
|
Age 92, of Mendota Heights, died December 11, 2019. ISD #197 School bus driver for 17 years. Preceded in death by her husband Donald J. Survived by daughters Liz (Glenn) Mulcahy, Debbie (Doug) Ellis, Colleen (Jim) Adrian; grandchildren Christopher, Kari, Craig, Don, David, Katie, Laura, Jaime, Sherry, Jennifer, and Todd; 21 great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff of Southview Senior Living, especially Polita, Rekik, Elisabeth, and Madeline and her special friends Lisa Lamanna and Norma Long. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Friday at the Church of St. Matthew, 490 Hall Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to the Mass. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel 651-457-7938
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019