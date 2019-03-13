Home

Willwerscheid Funeral Home
235 Wentworth Ave W
West St. Paul, MN 55118
651-457-7938
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Matthew
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Matthew
490 Hall Ave.
St. Paul., MN
Elizabeth "Dolly" DOSTERT

Age 92, of Mendota Heights, died December 11, 2019. ISD #197 School bus driver for 17 years. Preceded in death by her husband Donald J. Survived by daughters Liz (Glenn) Mulcahy, Debbie (Doug) Ellis, Colleen (Jim) Adrian; grandchildren Christopher, Kari, Craig, Don, David, Katie, Laura, Jaime, Sherry, Jennifer, and Todd; 21 great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff of Southview Senior Living, especially Polita, Rekik, Elisabeth, and Madeline and her special friends Lisa Lamanna and Norma Long. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Friday at the Church of St. Matthew, 490 Hall Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to the Mass. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel 651-457-7938
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019
