Elizabeth F. FUCINI
1939 - 2020
Beloved Mom, Grandma Of White Bear Lake, MN Passed peacefully away in her sleep on June 2, 2020. She was 81 years old. She was born to the late Albert and Helen Fisher, February 28, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA. She married the late Raymond V Fucini in 1961, and they lived together in Pennsburg, PA before relocating to White Bear Lake, MN in 1976. Elizabeth graduated from the University of Minnesota, and was employed as an administrative clerk for the State of Minnesota. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner at St. Pius X Church and a dedicated supporter of the St Joseph's Indian School, and the St. Paul's Monastery. Elizabeth was a loving homemaker and devoted to her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband Raymond in 1997. Elizabeth is survived by her three children, Beth, Raymond Jr., and Bianca, and by her five grandchildren. A Funeral Mass is being planned for this summer.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
