Liz died on May 15, 2019 after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Frank and Lorraine (Kirchoff) Ganas on October 9, 1951, the fourth of seven children. Preceded in death by her brother Jimmy and parents, she is survived by her daughter Anastasia and son-in-law Steve Schubert and four beloved grand-daughters, Livina, Alani, Iyana and Allara; siblings Bobbie (Rick) Ackley, Jeanne Ganas (Allan Autentico), Nick (Carol) Ganas, Marjorie Koenig and Ray (Jackie) Ganas; godmother Joanne Novey; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Liz was a graduate of St. Paul Central High School. She worked in the fields of insurance and auto sales in Oregon and Minnesota and enjoyed teaching and sharing her artistic skills with her daughter and granddaughters. At her request her body has been donated to the University of Minnesota for medical research, and there will be no memorial service. Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in Pioneer Press from May 18 to May 26, 2019
