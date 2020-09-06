Age 98, of Woodbury Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by husbands, Leonard Raschke and Curtis Mickelson, and eight siblings. Tenny will be missed by her daughters, Connie (Tim) Aronson and Stephanie (Craig) Nornes; grandchildren, Jason, John, and Joe (Barbara) Aronson, Ross (Shelli) Nornes, and Jene Fletcher; ten great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com