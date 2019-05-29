Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of St. Peter
2600 N. Margaret St
North St. Paul, MN
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of St. Peter
2600 N. Margaret St
North St. Paul, MN
Beautiful and beloved Wife, Mother Grandmother and Sister. Passed away peacefully May 26, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Robert "Bob"; parents Clarence and Elizabeth Greising; and siblings Richard, Patricia Lanahan and William. Survived by children Michael (Kris), Stephen, Cheryl (Larry) Miller, Lisa (John) Christoffersen, Teresa (Bill) Ambroz and Robert; grandchildren Jennifer, Jamie, Meghan, Marie, Connor, William, Rachel, Thomas, Erin, Kevin, Kelsey, Samantha, Adam and Noah; great grandchildren Liam, Kaitlyn, Caleb and Chloe; brother Daniel (Linda) and many other loving family members and friends. Betty lived a life of loving service in volunteering at the Church of St. Peter and within her community. She faithfully lived to serve and take care of others. She was selfless and compassionate and always showered others with love, kindness, and gratitude. Special thanks to the staff at Ecumen Lakeview Commons and Ecumen Hospice for their care, compassion and endless support of our family. Memorial Mass Friday (5/31) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the MN . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
