Elizabeth J. HARTINGER
Age 61 Died unexpectedly at her home in McGregor, MN on September 8, 2020. Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne and Hamel; sisters, Deborah and Linda; former partner, Jude Moresco. Survived by son, Hamel; nieces, Brooke and Jessica (Andrew); best friend, Laura Spillane (Greg); beloved dogs Huey and Luna. Liz grew up in St. Paul and was one of the 3rd generation owners of Anchor Paper Company, serving as Officer & Director of the company's retail division. Following her retirement in 2012, she headed north to live on Big Sandy Lake. Liz was active in the communities in which she lived, and she loved living on the lake. She was an avid gardener, a perennial decorator, a lover of animals, and she never missed bowling night. Liz was a friend to many, and she will be missed. Memorial service 11AM Monday, September 14 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Family will meet with friends 1 hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memorial to the Big Sandy Lake Association.





Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
SEP
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
