|
|
On April 14, 2019, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at age 94. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Doth; her brother, Bobby; and her husband, Thomas. Betty is survived by brother, Richard Doth; children, Joe, Ed, Jean, Tom, Kitty, Mary, Bunny, and Beth; and numerous and worthy grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Loving recognition to son, Ed, and daughters, Jean and Kitty, for their extensive care and support in her later years. Private interment for the family at Ft. Snelling to join her husband is planned for a later date. It is the wish of the family that any memorials be donated to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater. For the sword outwears its sheath, and the soul wears out the breast, And the heart must pause to breathe, And love itself have rest.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 2, 2019