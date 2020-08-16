On August 12, 2020 Age 83, of South St. Paul She was preceded in death by husband Russell and granddaughter Sue Sheeley. Betty is survived by 3 children, Ross (Sandy), Beth (Al) Stroschein and Chris (Tammy); 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grand children; 2 brothers Melvin (Joan) & Don (Anne) Cordes; 3 sisters, Lois Hurta, Bonnie Trkla & Debbie (Brian) Wolf and other relatives and friends. Due to Covid 19, A Private Memorial Service will be held. There will be a Celebration of Life Service, at a Later date. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.