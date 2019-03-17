|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother She went home to the Lord on March 11, 2019, surrounded by her family with a rosary in her hand. Survived by daughter, Cheryl (Wally) Rossini; sons, Craig (Monica) and Peter (Diane); 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Peter & Elizabeth Schoeder and her 6 siblings. She lived for her faith and her family. She was a person that led by her actions and didn't have to say many words. She had a special gift for making fudge and banana bread. She passed this gift down to her granddaughter, Nicole, so she could carry on the tradition. She was born in Elmwood, WI, raised on a farm, and was a devoted Green Bay Packer fan. She will be missed by many, but never forgotten. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 20 at 11:30am at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019