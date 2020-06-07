Age 96 Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by son, David Nystrom; and beloved spouse of 68 years, Earl Nystrom. Survived by children, Jacqueline Casey (Roger); Jane Nystrom; Bill Nystrom (Susana); Becky Tharp (Dean); Liz Willson (Nathan); and 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Betty is lovingly remembered for her deep faith, cheerful nature, gratefulness in ordinary moments, and gracious hospitality to family and friends.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.