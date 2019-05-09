Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Jean" (Lockwood) JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth "Jean" (Lockwood) JOHNSON Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Donald Johnson. Jean is survived by her six children; Donn (Deb) Johnson, Karen (Rick) Cramlet, Joel Johnson, Jeffrey (Dayna) Johnson, Brian Johnson, Kevin (Kim) Johnson, as well as several grandchildren and great grand children. Memorial Service Saturday (5/11) 4:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now