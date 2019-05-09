|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Donald Johnson. Jean is survived by her six children; Donn (Deb) Johnson, Karen (Rick) Cramlet, Joel Johnson, Jeffrey (Dayna) Johnson, Brian Johnson, Kevin (Kim) Johnson, as well as several grandchildren and great grand children. Memorial Service Saturday (5/11) 4:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 9, 2019