1/
Elizabeth "Liz" (Wild) KOMONKO
1921 - 2020
Elizabeth "Liz" Lucille Wild was born on September 4, 1921 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Her parents were the late Ferdinand and Frances (Sullwold) Wild. Liz graduated from Mahtomedi High School with the class of 1939. On November 21, 1942 Liz was united in marriage with Paul James Komonko at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children: James, Karen and Linda. Liz and Paul made their home in Mahtomedi where they raised their family and Paul was employed as a machinist. In 1996 they retired and made their home in rural Battle Lake. Paul passed away in 2001. Liz has continued to reside at their home where she enjoyed feeding birds and deer, growing flowers, baking, canning, cooking and spending time with her dogs. Liz was a strong, loving, and independent woman that loved her family and spending time outdoors. On September 19, 2020 Liz passed away peacefully at Perham Living in Perham, Minnesota at 99 years of age. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Preceding Liz in death were her parents: Ferdinand and Frances; husband: Paul; siblings: Clarence, Elaine, Keith, Kenneth and Marlene. Liz is survived by her loving children: James Komonko of Henning; Karen (Kevin) Leahy of Battle Lake; and Linda (Jim) Knutson of Ham Lake; 4 grandchildren: Stephanie, Jake, Karin and Jessica; 7 great-grandchildren: Lindsay, Mikayla, Krista, Erik, Carter, Faye and Rynn; many other relatives and a host of friends. Memorials preferred to Humane Society of Ottertail County, 1933 W. Fir Avenue, Fergus Falls, Minnesota 56537. Please visit www.karvonen funeralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Liz's Tribute Wall. Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning, Minnesota.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
