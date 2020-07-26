Age 86 Passed peacefully on July 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Elizabeth was a long time employee of St. Catherines College in St. Paul. Preceded in death by her brother Robert Maranda. Survived by her brothers William (Francis) Maranda and Raymond (Chris) Maranda. Son, Leo Listner, daughter Lynette (Steve) Beckman, grandson Michael (Emily) Beckman and great grandson Drake Beckman, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









