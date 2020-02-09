Home

Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
700 Mahtomedi Ave
700 Mahtomedi
Mahtomedi, MN
Elizabeth Lucy (Otto David) DAVID


1956 - 2020
Elizabeth Lucy (Otto David) DAVID Obituary
Age 63 Of Grant, MN Passed away on February 6, 2020 at home with immediate family by her side. Born on February 23, 1956 in Glencoe, MN to Luke and Eleanor Otto. Preceded in death by parents Luke and Eleanor, sister-in-law Connie, and niece Helen. She will be dearly missed by husband John, son Matthew (Rachel) and daughter Anna Lucy (Abbie). Survived by siblings Barbara, Christopher (Jane), Charles (Lisa), Daniel (Fran), Michael (Jannie), Catherine (Kurt), Peter (Yan Wen), Eric, Margaret (Dave), John (Pat), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Liz worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years with the majority of time spent at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN where she profoundly touched the lives of many patients, families, and staff. Liz and John married in 1986 and were true soulmates for the next 33 plus years at their farm in Grant. They raised children, trees, flowers, vegetables, pumpkins, and havoc all of those years. As a true baseball fan, Liz's next love after family and farm were the MN Twins. Visitation will be held at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Rd E, White Bear Lake on February 14 from 5-7:00 PM. A celebration of Liz's life will be held on February 15 at 11:00 am at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi, MN. With additional visitation one hour before the service (10:00-11am) at St. Jude. Family requests memorials to Lakeview Hospital Giving Tree. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
