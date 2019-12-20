|
|
On December 12, 2019 surrounded by family and friends peacefully walked into the arms of God. She was as near an angel as a person could be. Ever kind, giving and honest, Elizabeth was understanding and accepted everyone exactly as they were. She gave her time, wisdom and honesty as though they were limitless, held secrets and confidences and gracefully forgave transgressions. Born in St. Paul, MN on September 8, 1945, Elizabeth was a graduate of Washington High School and St. Mary's College. She spent her professional career as a nurse and received countless expressions of thanks from families whose loved ones she saw through illness and death. Lovely inside and out, Elizabeth had beautiful legs, honed by dancing and skating, graceful hands and a laugh that lit up a room. Her chicken wings were the stuff of legends. She enjoyed a good glass of white wine. Elizabeth was generous, but could stretch a dollar beyond imagination and had the gift of making something beautiful out of nothing. Above all, she was loved. Elizabeth is survived by her sister Patricia Clemons-Ellis and brothers Haskell and Ronald Clemons; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Dennis Jones; beloved grandchildren Jordan Johari, Benjamin Jones and Jayden Jones. At her request arrangements and services are private.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019