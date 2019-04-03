|
Age 96 Lifelong resident of White Bear Lake Betty was born May 30, 1922 and passed away on March 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Armand (Bill), granddaughter Marie Ory Dupont and great-granddaughter Alissa Skinner, brothers Telesphore, Gerald, Richard, Mark, Robert, and Raymond and sisters Dorothy and Marguerite. Betty is survived by her children Elizabeth (Neal) Nordling, Dale (Barbara), Mary (Doug) Peterson, Paul (Mary), Michael (Lynnie), Joan (Ernest) Ory, Gary (Barb), Peter (Paula Anderson) and Nancy (Rich) Martin, 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; brother Bernard (Mary Ellen) Peltier, brother-in-law Paul Farrell, sister-in-law Fae Peltier, and many nieces and nephews. A warm and caring person, Betty will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Cerenity Care Center, White Bear Lake, for the loving and compassionate care they provided to Betty. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, April 5, 12:00 noon, at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, White Bear Lake, with visitation at 11:00 AM. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 5:00-8:00 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake and one hour before Mass at Church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St Mary's Church. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019