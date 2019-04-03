Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. nee Peltier (Betty) MARTIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth M. nee Peltier (Betty) MARTIN Obituary
Age 96 Lifelong resident of White Bear Lake Betty was born May 30, 1922 and passed away on March 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Armand (Bill), granddaughter Marie Ory Dupont and great-granddaughter Alissa Skinner, brothers Telesphore, Gerald, Richard, Mark, Robert, and Raymond and sisters Dorothy and Marguerite. Betty is survived by her children Elizabeth (Neal) Nordling, Dale (Barbara), Mary (Doug) Peterson, Paul (Mary), Michael (Lynnie), Joan (Ernest) Ory, Gary (Barb), Peter (Paula Anderson) and Nancy (Rich) Martin, 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; brother Bernard (Mary Ellen) Peltier, brother-in-law Paul Farrell, sister-in-law Fae Peltier, and many nieces and nephews. A warm and caring person, Betty will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Cerenity Care Center, White Bear Lake, for the loving and compassionate care they provided to Betty. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, April 5, 12:00 noon, at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, White Bear Lake, with visitation at 11:00 AM. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 5:00-8:00 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake and one hour before Mass at Church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St Mary's Church. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now