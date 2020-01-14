|
Of Little Canada Passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at age 86. Preceded in death by parents, William and Mary (Wieger) Barrett and husband, Richard (Dick) Wallace. Survived by sons, Michael (Anne) and John (Cassie); grandchildren, Madeline, Caitlin, Liam and Sadie. Betty was employed at Waldorf Paper Company for over 20 years, in the accounting department. She enjoyed traveling, theater, music, bowling, and spending time at Pelican Lake with her family. Betty was an active lifelong member of St. Bernard's Church and school, in community and her faith. A beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Betty had a knack for building strong relationships and she thrived on long conversations and gatherings with friends. Betty enjoyed life through the unique relationships she had with everyone she met. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 16 at 11:00AM at CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD, 187 W. Geranium Ave. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, January 15 from 5-8PM at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice St. and 1 hour prior to Mass at the church. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020