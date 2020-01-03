Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole
W. St. Paul, MN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole
W. St. Paul, MN
View Map
Elizabeth Mae (Turek) KAISER

Elizabeth Mae (Turek) KAISER Obituary
Age 85, of West St. Paul Preceded in death by parents Anton and Mary Stephanie Turek, husband John Kaiser, sisters Eileen Plant and Mary Ann Adams, brothers Albert Turek and William Turek. Survived by sons Michael Kaiser and Thomas (Mary Ann) Kaiser, and grandchildren Matthew (Stephanie) Kaiser, Amy, Maria, John, Thomas and Dominic Kaiser, and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was involved for many years with the Missionary Sisters of St. Peter Claver, The World Apostolate of Fatima and Eucharistic Apostles of Divine Mercy. Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole, W. St. Paul. Viewing at 11:00 Sat., January 4, Service at 12:00. Interment at Resurrection Cemetary, 2101 Lexington Avenue South. Lunch to follow at St. Joe's. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104 651/646-2797.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
