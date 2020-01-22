|
|
Age 94 , of Forest Lake Passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2020. Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by husband, Peter; sons, David & Anthony; daughter-in-law, Nona; 13 siblings. She is survived by children, Margaret (John) Host, Larry, Beverly (Jack) Pogalz, Tina (Scott) Gjerdingen; 20 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Elizabeth was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Forest Lake as well as a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4210 Ladies Auxiliary. Visitation 2-5 PM Sun., Jan. 26th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Mon., Jan. 27th with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020