Age 78 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 27, 2020. Born to Evangeline and Richard Sexton in Faribault, she graduated from Maple Lake High School and St. Cloud State, where she was active in the Newman Center. She married James Vonderharr; together they adopted their daughter, Kathi. Elizabeth had long career as a chiropractic therapist at Chiropractic Services. Her employer, Dr. Thatcher, said of her, "Elizabeth had that special gift of caring, a trait that was highly valued by all our patients and by myself." After her daughter's death in 1987 at age 18, Elizabeth honored Kathi's legacy by endowing a scholarship at Roseville Area High School in her name. Elizabeth was active in the Catholic church, and many community groups. She was a gracious and welcoming host with a wonderful sense of humor. She maintained close lifelong friendships across all stages of her life, and was a warm, compassionate woman with a marvelous smile. Elizabeth was a selfless unifier, and touched many lives for the better wherever she went, including her lifetime partner, Tom Carey. They were married in 2010 in the Christian Church. After her diagnosis with Parkinson's Disease, she became a member of a number of related support groups. Elizabeth and Tom enjoyed travel to Florida, cruises in the Caribbean, the Baltic Sea and Alaksa, and to Ireland to honor her Irish heritage. Elizabeth loved her neighbors at Cardinal Pointe of Maplewood, where she had resided since 2004. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Sexton; and her daughter, Kathi. She is survived by her husband, Tom Carey of Maplewood; stepchildren, Christine of St. Paul, Patrick (Jody) of Port McQuarie, Australia, Colleen (Carole) of Medford, MN, Bridget of Dublin, Ireland; grandchildren, Finn and Rhys; and stepbrother, Jim (Connie) Mullaney of North St. Paul. A grand celebration of Elizabeth's life will take place at a later date, when it is safe for all of her many friends to gather. Memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation.











