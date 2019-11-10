Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
6133 - 15th St. N
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
6133 - 15th St. N
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 4, 2019 at the age of 86. Preceded in death by husband Harold; parents Ann & Joe Kennealy; brother Jerry Kennealy; daughter Sharon Rutkowski. Survived by children Greg (Mary), Kathy (Jim) Schroeder, Jim (Kim Bradley); son-in-law Keith Rutkowski; 10 grandchildren Michelle, Kristy, Lisa, Scott, Kevin, Jeff, Steven, Korey, Kaeli, Kolton; 7 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Vonnie; niece Lori; nephews Terry, Kevin & Dennis. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Monday (11/11) 11:00 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 - 15th St. N, Oakdale, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to HealthEast Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to HealthEast Hospice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
