1/
Elizabeth "Betty" (Rother) MCCOY
Age 91, of Hastings Passed Away November 27, 2020 She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; children, Michael and Maureen; grandchildren, Michael, Saemus and Joseph; siblings, Evelyn, Donald, Harold and Fritz Rother. Betty is survived by her children, Colleen Broderson, Mark (Maggie), Jack (Becky), Kent (Angie), Chris (Deb), Kelly (Diane) and Mary (Pete) Swanson; 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and sister, Jane Toddie. A Private Mass of Christian Burial is being held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hastings. The mass will be live on Facebook on the Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel page at 10:30 am on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Memorials preferred to American Macular Degeneration Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association. (651) 437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
