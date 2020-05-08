Elizabeth (Fallon) McPARTLAND
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85, of Bloomington Passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Patrick McPartland; her parents, John and Agnes Fallon and grandson, John Michael Raiter. Survived by children, Elizabeth (Shawn) Raiter, Rosemary (Brad) Gautsche and Patrick (Jennifer) McPartland. Grandchildren, Shane, Reese, Jacob, Aly, Ryan, Ava and Ruby and sister, Rosemary (Fallon) Nichols of St. Paul. After graduating from Derham Hall High School in St. Paul in 1952, Liz attended the College of St. Catherine. She worked in the laboratory at Hamm's Brewery before she was married. Liz then raised her three children and was involved in their sports. She and her husband were some of the founders of the Figure Skating Club of Bloomington and she enjoyed watching her daughters and granddaughters compete in figure skating. She also enjoyed watching her son and grandchildren play hockey. Liz was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Richard's Catholic Church in Richfield for nearly 50 years. She was extremely proud of her St. Paul and Irish heritage. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Visitation School (Mendota Heights) or Holy Family Catholic High School (Victoria). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.GILLBROTHERS.com Bloomington Chapel 952.888.7771




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 8 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
9947 Lyndale Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
(952) 888-7771
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss McPartland family. Growing up your family was like family to me. Your mom was a very special soul. Hugs to you all. ❤
Lori Kalata
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved