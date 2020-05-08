Age 85, of Bloomington Passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Patrick McPartland; her parents, John and Agnes Fallon and grandson, John Michael Raiter. Survived by children, Elizabeth (Shawn) Raiter, Rosemary (Brad) Gautsche and Patrick (Jennifer) McPartland. Grandchildren, Shane, Reese, Jacob, Aly, Ryan, Ava and Ruby and sister, Rosemary (Fallon) Nichols of St. Paul. After graduating from Derham Hall High School in St. Paul in 1952, Liz attended the College of St. Catherine. She worked in the laboratory at Hamm's Brewery before she was married. Liz then raised her three children and was involved in their sports. She and her husband were some of the founders of the Figure Skating Club of Bloomington and she enjoyed watching her daughters and granddaughters compete in figure skating. She also enjoyed watching her son and grandchildren play hockey. Liz was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Richard's Catholic Church in Richfield for nearly 50 years. She was extremely proud of her St. Paul and Irish heritage. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Visitation School (Mendota Heights) or Holy Family Catholic High School (Victoria). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.GILLBROTHERS.com Bloomington Chapel 952.888.7771
Published in Pioneer Press from May 8 to May 11, 2020.