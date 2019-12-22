|
|
Age 78, of St. Paul Died Friday, December 13, 2019, after a brave battle with multiple myeloma. She left this world surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Saint Paul, MN, she was a sister to the late Patricia Scott and Clover Earl. Lee attended Summit School (class of 1959) and Centenary College (class of 1961). She will be remembered for her love of flower arranging, a passion she shared with her sister Clover. Lee was a resident of Sarasota, FL where she lived with her late husband, James Murphy, for 30 years. They enjoyed attending the symphony and supporting the arts. Her volunteer activities included reading to children and she was an active member of the Plymouth Harbor Retirement Community. Lee was an adoring and devoted mother and grandmother. Survived by her sons Todd, Scott and Brad Ward; daughters-in-law Lindy, Sarah and Missy; and grandchildren Hailey, Elizabeth, Lindsay, Laurel, Lucy, TJ and Oliver; brother, Frank; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service and reception will be held at The Lakes at Stillwater, 107 Bridgewater Way, Stillwater, MN on December 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. Lee's family would like to thank the outstanding staff at the Lakes at Stillwater, Lakeview Hospice and all of the family and friends, near and far, who were of great support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dodge Nature Center at 365 Marie Avenue West, West Saint Paul, MN 55118. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019