Age 86 Passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. She is survived by her children Gretchen (Joe), Greg (Dianne) and Jamie (Jill); 7 grandchildren, Jillian, Megan and Katie Spear; Cody Witt; and Lauren, Isabelle and Sophia Witt; special niece Sue Hughes (Todd) and Amelia; special nephew Matt Ringhofer (Wendi), Josie and Addie. She is also survived by her brother Larry Ringhofer (Jane); sister Mary Lou Johnson (Dale); stepsister Jeanette Cox and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Luciele Ringhofer; stepmother Monna Hugill Ringhofer; sister Eileen McCarthy; stepsister Alice Veien; brother Jerry Ringhofer and stepbrother Bob Hugill. Liz was born May 25, 1934 in Owatonna, Minnesota. She graduated from Owatonna High School, has undergraduate degrees from both the University of Minnesota and Metro State University, and a master's degree in Public Administration from Metro State. She had careers with the University of Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Department of Human Rights, and the City of Eagan. She was an active council member for the City of Mendota Heights from 1979 through 1989. Her passions included family, family history, community, reading and writing. She was an avid traveler, visiting nearly all of the world with her sister Mary Lou and dear friend Marti Conlon. In retirement Liz was an Ambassador with the League of Minnesota Cities, visiting Minnesota cities in an assisting/consulting capacity. She was an active member of the Dakota County Park & Recreation Committee, helping to guide park preservation with compatible development. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Thompson Park Activity Center, Neighbors Inc. in South St. Paul, and Owatonna High School Museum.









