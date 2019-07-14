Age 81 Of St. Paul, Minnesota Elizabeth Ann Rivers, 81, passed away on July 6, 2019, at her home in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Liz was born in Grinnell, Iowa, on February 14, 1938. Her life-long desire to learn and serve others was manifested in her professions as a nurse and an occupational therapist. After graduating from Saint Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, she began her career at the University of Minnesota Hospital and later at Shriners Hospital. In 1972, Liz graduated from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul with a degree in Occupational Therapy and began her 25 years at St. Paul-Ramsey in burn care. Her passion was the care of her patients. This led to her national recognition as an innovator in burn care, having developed the first transparent face mask used to prevent facial scarring. This transformative face mask is still being used around the world today. Liz contributed significantly to the American Burn Association through her presentations and abstracts in burn rehabilitation. She was recognized with the prestigious Curtis P. Artz Distinguished Service Award. Liz also received awards and honors for her professional expertise from both the Minnesota and American Occupational Therapy Associations. Liz was preceded in death by her mother and father, Bessie and Cecil Rivers, and her brother-in-law, Robert Griffith. She is survived by her sister, Audrey Griffith. Liz is also survived by close friends, former colleagues, many children for whom she was a fairy godmother and countless patients in whose life she made a difference. To be a friend or patient of Liz's was to be blessed with her quiet grace and steadfast love. Liz was a woman of strong faith and lived her life prepared to meet her creator. A Celebration Service will be held on Thursday, July 18th, at Church of the Open Door in Maple Grove, MN; visitation begins at 10:00 a.m., with the Celebration service to follow at 11:00 a.m. and a reception immediately after. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Elizabeth Rivers Endowment Fund at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. 651-645-1233 Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019