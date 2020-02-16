|
|
Born 3/6/1979, passed away peacefully in her sleep 2/10/2020. Survived by son, Daniel Ward; parents, Michael (Kathy) Saladin and Patricia (Brien) Stevensen; brothers, Christopher (Valerie) Saladin, Brent Stevensen, and Branden Stevensen; and many other extended family and friends. Service will be held Monday, 2/17/2020 at 7PM at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation starting at 4PM. Memorials preferred to Daniel Ward. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020