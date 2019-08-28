|
|
Elizabeth (Liz to her friends and community, Tommy to her family) was born the eighth of nine children to Bernard and Agatha (Nau) Schoeneberger on June 10, 1925 in Perham, MN, and died on August 25th at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul. In 1944 she entered the CSJ community after one year at the College of St. Catherine. Liz earned a degree in Sociology and Elementary Education from St. Catherine in 1955, and later an MED from Marquette University in 1960. Liz taught elementary education at Blessed Sacrament, St. Columba, Cathedral, St. James, and Holy Spirit in St. Paul, and St. Stephen in Minneapolis. Additionally, she taught religious education at St. Helena in Minneapolis and was principal at St. Agnes in Ghent, MN, and Basilica and South Parks in Minneapolis. Liz had a special love of children, especially her many nieces and nephews and the students she taught. She worked to make lessons interesting and accessible to all her students and she greatly missed the classroom when she retired from teaching. Liz is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Rose (CSJ), Mary Ann, Martha and Agnes; brothers Al, Martin, Paul and Vincent. She is survived by many nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grand nephews; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation. Sister Liz, rest in love and peace.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 28, 2019