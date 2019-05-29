|
She was an IRS Retiree. Elizabeth passed away in late March 2019 at age 95. She lived in St. Paul for her entire life. Elizabeth spent 37 years with the IRS; however, she worked for 3M and CBS Labs in the early 1950's. She was a Christian who loved God, her family, her friends & the USA. She was born in the U.S. to Armenian immigrants. Her husband, Edward Seropian, preceded her in death as did two of her sisters (Eva and Harriet). Elizabeth is survived by her very loving, dedicated daughter, Juliette. She will also be missed by her sisters, Maline Broburg, Dr. Lucy Rorke-Adams and her husband, C. Harry Knowles; nieces, nephews & friends. The funeral will be held at 6:00PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 499 Wacouta St., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 29 to May 31, 2019