Age 89 Died Saturday, July 18, 2020 in hospice care of congestive heart failure. Elizabeth was born April 14, 1931 in Lancaster, Minnesota. She spent her entire life in Minnesota except for the last 5 months. In January, she moved to Atlanta to be closer to family when her health started to deteriorate. Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved visiting family and friends and would be the first to offer a hand when needed. She was a women with strong opinions and was not afraid to express them. In particular, she had a passion for politics. She loved to talk politics and, in her earlier years, she would actively campaign for her favorite candidate. She was a funny, quick- witted woman and the first to laugh at a good joke. She had many endeavors in her life including owning a Dairy Queen for several years. One of her special talents was decorating cakes and she enjoyed serving her grandchildren ice cream. Elizabeth was a great cook especially noted for her barbecued ribs. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, Melford Stenoien and son, Bradley. Survivors include children: Thomas Stenoien (Mary), Laura Arp (Louis), Joseph Stenoien (Melissa), Julie Bragg (David); ten grand children: Devin Chapman (Parker), Quinn Bragg, Erin Bragg, Lauren Bragg, Jordan Bragg, Allison Arp, Kelsey Arp, Matthew Stenoien (Shari), Michael Stenoien, David Stenoien (Shannon); eight great grand children: Keira Stenoien, Aubrey Stenoien, Ella Stenoien, Mallori Stenoien, Nicholas Stenoien, Cameron Chapman, Blake Chapman and Ryan Chapman. A memorial for Elizabeth will be scheduled in the future after Covid-19 restrictions have lapsed and gatherings are again possible. Elizabeth's ashes will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family wish to thank the staff at Addington Place of Alpharetta and Agape Hospice Care for their excellent and loving care of our mother.









