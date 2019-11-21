|
|
Age 98 3M Retiree Betty passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Bill, and her parents Herman and Anna Giersch. Betty wishes to thank everyone who delivered loving care from St. Croix Hospice, her good friends and staff at Inver Glen Senior Living, and a special thank-you to Dr. Alec Dunkel for his many years of loving care. Funeral Service will be 11 AM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 7160 South Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights, with Visitation 1 hour prior. Following the Service, Betty wishes to invite everyone to lunch and refreshments at Inver Glen Senior Living, next door to the church, to celebrate her wonderful trip to heaven! Betty will be placed at final rest with her husband, Bill, in Fort Snelling National Cemetery privately. Memorials are preferred to Animal Humane Society, 845 Meadow Lane N., Golden Valley, MN. 55422 www.animalhumanesociety.org . (651) 451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 21, 2019