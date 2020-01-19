|
Age 85 Passed away January 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Clara (nee Gauger) Beilfus. Survived by sister, Beverly (Dombek) London; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 21 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 10-11 AM Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Salvation Army. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020