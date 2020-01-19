Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Ellamae M. BEILFUS Obituary
Age 85 Passed away January 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Clara (nee Gauger) Beilfus. Survived by sister, Beverly (Dombek) London; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 21 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 10-11 AM Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Salvation Army. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
