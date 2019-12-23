|
White Bear Lake, MN Died peacefully December 21st, 2019 She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Mason and parents, Clarence and Evelyn Rowland. Survived by sons Brian (Suzy) and Elliot (Liz); grandchildren, Mathew, Justin, Mason, Claire and Asher. Born in Minnesota's Red River Valley, Elle was the cherished, and only, child of Clarence and Evelyn. The three were a close-knit family. Elle attended the University of Minnesota where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. After graduating College, she flew as a stewardess with Northwest Orient Airlines. She met Mason on a blind date, fell in love and they married. The early years of this period brought both the tragedy of losing her beloved Mother and the joy of the birth of their two sons. The family moved to White Bear Lake where they found their dream home on Manitou Island, her home of fifty years. Elle had several vocations and many interests and hobbies, in addition to her role as homemaker, not necessarily a term she used. She was a voracious reader of books and periodicals, at one time having five newspapers delivered to her home. Needlework, antique collecting and gardening were some of her pastimes. Creating and collecting miniatures was a favorite, and she had many friends in that community. Elle cherished her five grandchildren and followed their lives and events keenly. They provided her with much joy and awareness of her legacy. The family extends our appreciation to the caregivers at Lyngblomsten Care Center for their kind care. Funeral service 10:00 am TUESDAY December 24th at MOUNT ZION TEMPLE, 1300 Summit Ave., St Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials to charity of donor's choice, or White Bear Center for the Arts www.givemn.org/ organization/ White-Bear-Center-For-The-Arts or The Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center (MIWRC) https://www.miwrc.org/ donate. For SHIVA information call funeral home. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 23, 2019