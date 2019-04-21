|
Age 80, of Apple Valley Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. Ellen was an educator serving in a religious order for twenty years. She completed her career as a Faith Formation Director at Saint Peter's Church, Mendota Heights, MN. Preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Mary Feeney Casey; brother, Martin; sister, Mary Youngstrom and husband, Gerald; and niece Theresa Youngstrom. Ellen leaves cherished memories with her nieces, Carole Youngstrom (Rick) Oslovar, Ann Gawronski Casey; nephews, Daniel (Karen) Casey, Michael Casey and Steve (Terri) Youngstom; their children; and many loving friends. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, at 11:00AM at Risen Savior Catholic Church. Visitation will take place at Risen Savior prior to Mass at 10:00AM.. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The BVM Sisters of Charity, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, 52003-7991.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019